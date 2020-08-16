Tinsley, Robert

December 26, 1948 - August 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Tinsley announces his passing on Monday, August 3, 2020. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Ester and his children, Robert Edwards and Shawn Grant (Jennifer). Robert will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Joy, Robert, Mina, Virginia (Hector), Shawn Jr. and Mia, four great grandchildren as well as his siblings, Montez Tucker, Andre Bickerstaff (Nellie Jo), Sandra Weaver (Milton) and Bobby Jean Bickerstaff with a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Stella Mae and Huel Bickerstaff and his son Darrell Grant. Robert was born on December 26th, 1948 in Camp Hill, Alabama where he graduated from Edward Bell High School before traveling and eventually settling in Stamford, CT. Robert worked in the food service industry for many years and then at Pacific House Shelter where he found great joy in helping others. Robert was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and mentor. He was a quiet and compassionate man who was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed helping others, traveling to Alabama to visit his family and cruising throughout the Caribbean on family vacations but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren who affectionally called him Pop Pop. Services were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.