Graveside service for Mrs. Jessie Mae Torbert, 82, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Roland Austin will officiate. Mrs. Torbert passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was a faithful member of Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by: her husband, John Wesley Torbert, Sr. and a daughter, Beverly Torbert Barber. She is survived by: five children, Bettie Torbert (David) Pittman of McComb, MS, John Wesley (Judith) Torbert, Jr., Hareon (Rosie) Torbert, Susan Conway and Carolyn (Henry) Wilson all of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Fannie Allen, Alberta Cannon and Ernestine Beard all of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Willie Beard and Joseph (Sylvia) Beard both of Opelika, AL and Edward Ingram of Birmingham, AL; eight sisters-in-law, Annie Perry, Etta Torbert, Annie Lou Torbert and Ezella Torbert all of Opelika, AL, Gladys Reese and Darlene Torbert both of Flint, MI, Lizzie Jean Ford and Ruby Darby both of Cleveland, OH; a brother-in-law, Harvey (Rosie) Torbert of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
