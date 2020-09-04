Valentine, Annette Patricia

July 31, 1931 - August 30, 2020 Annette Patricia Valentine, age 89, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama. Annette Valentine is survived by her daughters: Barbara B. West (Bill); Nancy Watson (Russ); and Pauline Phillips (Lamar), Grandchildren: Karen L. Holman (John); David M. West (Shawn); Anna M. Baum (Brandon) and Benjamin L. Phillips (Emilee), Great grandchildren: Geoffrey D. West (Chloe); Zacharey J. Holman; Trey M. Holman; Dawsyn L. West; Adelyn M. Baum; and Oliver L. Phillips, Her sister: Johanna Marie Holz (Bob). She is preceded in death by her parents: Patrick Joseph Murphy and Annette Margaret Kramer Murphy, her husband William Alexander Valentine and her sister Margaret Annette Lethbridge (John) She was born on July 31, 1931 in Brooklyn, NYC, N.Y. She was an ace at handball and loved to tap dance. When moving to FL, she was a charter employee of Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center, working as the lead switchboard operator for decades. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous and hospitable person in the Irish tradition, showing the love of Christ to even strangers. Everyone felt welcome and her deep faith gave her a genuine concern for their spiritual condition. Her epitaph should read "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes"...Romans 1:16 A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Birmingham. Our family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Annette Valentine can be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box# 1071, Auburn, AL 36831-1071.
