Ward, Louis Olin

1951 - 2020 Mr. Ward passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on March 3, 1951 in Auburn, Alabama to Olin Ward and Marjorie Fuller Ward. He was an active member of Restoration Church in Auburn. Mr. Ward was a Godly man who always put God first in his life followed by his family. He was an avid Alabama fan, enjoyed spending time with family and friends camping and cooking out, enjoyed dancing and baking cookies with his granddaughter. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Ward of Waverly; son, Jason (Jessica) Ward; daughter, Brandi Capes; granddaughter, Serena Capes; sisters, Ann Ward, Louise Burt; brother, Zack Ward; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law, Sheree Satterwhite, Robin Adams and Tina Santiago. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nelle Rothwein; sister-in-law Patsy Phelps and brothers-in-law, Jim Rothwein and Mack Burt. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Ward Family Home on September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
