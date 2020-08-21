 Skip to main content
Watts, Sr., Charlie James
Watts, Sr., Charlie James

September 17, 1955 - August 18, 2020 Graveside service for Charlie Watts, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Felix Watts will officiate. Mr. Watts, who passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 17, 1955 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Watts will be Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. Survivors include: wife, Dianna Watts of Opelika, AL; four children, Charlie James (Carnessa) Watts, Derrick (Jaqualia) Watts, Kimberly Nicole Watts and Timothy Cortez Watts all of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Mary Alexander, Linda Watts Summers, Brenda Ingram all of Opelika, AL and Evelyn Watts of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Willie Henry (Penelope) Watts of Atlanta, GA, Clarence Watts and Lucious Watts both of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Shipman of Atlanta, GA; four sisters-in-law, Katrina (Morrell) Seroyer, Teressia Brooks, Warene (Willie) Pettus all of Opelika, AL and Rosiland (Michael) Doss of Atlanta, GA; six brothers-in-law, Bodditt (Denise) Brooks of Richmond, VA, Arthur (Sabrina) Brooks, Willie Brooks, Gregory Brooks of Opelika, AL, Robert Brooks of Columbus, GA and Denzel Crum of Atlanta, GA; seventeen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Watts, Sr., Charlie James
