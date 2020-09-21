Whatley, Cecil

Graveside service for Mr. Cecil Whatley, 69, of Opelika, AL will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm from Zion At The Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery. Rev. Isaac Nunn will officiate. Mr. Whatley passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. He was a 1971 graduate of Beauregard High School. Public viewing will be held Monday from 4:00 6:00 pm. He survived by: a loving companion, Ruby Ogletree of Opelika, AL; one daughter, Tenika Ogletree of Opelika, AL; two stepdaughters, Elaine (Gary) Gunn of Opelika, AL and Marilyn (Curtis) Thomas of Beauregard; six grandchildren, Jaylen Moore, Layla Moore, Samiya Gunn, Jamarcus Oliver, Kanecia Tolbert and Kentavious Tolbert; four siblings, Shirley (Willie) Watson of Auburn, AL, Cheryl Peay and Willie Whatley both of Opelika, AL and Mary (Billy) Johnson of Pascagoula, MS; a brother-in-law, Bernard Wade of Natchez, LA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.