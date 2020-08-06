You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whatley, Wilson "W.C."
0 entries

Whatley, Wilson "W.C."

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

April 21, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Wilson "W.C." Whatley, 82, of Tallassee, passed away August 4, 2020. He was born April 21, 1938. Graveside service will be Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 am at Reeltown Cemetery with Bro. Miles Crouch officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5 from 4 to 6 pm at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jessie Lou Ledbetter Whatley; children, William Jeffery Whatley (Donna), Cynthia Hathorn (Buddy), Lisa Webster Chapman (Bo) and John David Whatley (Christine); stepchildren, Debra Webster Brown (Roger) and Charles Edward Webster (Margaret); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a large, loving extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ada Lou Whatley; brother, James Byron Whatley; sister, Annie Ruth Whatley Davis and daughter, Lisa Mishio. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Reeltown, a member of Reeltown Volunteer Fire Department and Commander of former Reeltown Rescue Squad. His hobbies were gardening, flowers and birdwatching. He loved cats and dogs and a big-time animal lover. He also enjoyed CB radio. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com. Linville Memorial Funeral Home 84632 Tallassee Highway Eclectic, AL 36024

To plant a tree in memory of Wilson Whatley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News