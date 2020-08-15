Wilkerson, Carolyn Phillips

March 13, 1953 - August 12, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Phillips Wilkerson, 67, of Camp Hill died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital, Columbus, GA. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating. Mrs. Wilkerson was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church where she served in many leadership roles. Over the years she served as Program Committee Chairperson, Pastor's Aide President and Junior Choir Director. She was well known for her many acts of service to her community. She demonstrated this gift through her love for children and those in need. For more than 20 years, Mrs. Wilkerson owned and operated New Horizons Day Care in Opelika, AL. Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by her husband: Aaron Wilkerson, Camp Hill; three sons: Philander Morgan, Camp Hill, Kerez Wilkerson and Berez Wilkerson both of Opelika; one brother: Fredrick (Sharon) Morgan, Opelika; five sisters: Annie Morgan, Camp Hill, Jacqueline (Bobby) Holloway, Lanett, Cynthia (Bobby) Jones, Opelika, Gracie (Micheal) Heard, Auburn and Linda Cannon, Phenix City and five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and a host of of other relatives and friends. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com
