Williams, Elizabeth "Betty"

August 6, 1925 - August 30, 2020 Elizabeth (Betty) Williams was born in Monroe County, AL, on August 6, 1925, to J. Cook Grimes and Lottie Busey Grimes. She died in Auburn, AL, on August 30, 2020. She married Robert A. Williams on August 28, 1946, and they were together 63 years until his death in June of 2009. Elizabeth graduated from Lee County High School (Auburn High School) and received a B.S. and M.S. degree from API (Auburn University). She taught accounting at Auburn University for over 36 years and retired as an Associate Professor Ameritus. While at Auburn, she served on many department and university committees, was active in the Auburn University Federal Credit Union, serving on the Supervisory Committee, Board of Directors and one term as President. She was a member of the Mortar Board, serving as College Chapter Advisor for 6 years. She was active in many community organizations, especially when her daughters were young, such as PTA, Band Parents and Girl Scouts. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and served as President of the College Chapter. She was active in the Alumni Chapter, serving in many offices, including President and Treasurer. She received the "Golden Rose Award" for 50 years of membership. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Auburn, serving as Church Librarian for over 10 years, on many committees, including Trustee, was on the "Cradle Roll" as an infant. At the time of her death she was the church's longest living member. Betty and her husband, Robert, were supporters of the Auburn Tiger Football Program and the Girls' Basketball Teams. They traveled in their motor home to many ballgames and bowl games. They also traveled into all 50 states. Betty loved to read, remember poetry and songs. She is survived by 2 daughters and their spouses, Janette and David Rakes and Rebecca and Michael Bech. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and their spouses; 4 step-grandchildren and their spouses; 4 great-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika, AL. A funeral service, immediate family only, will be held at First Baptist Church of Auburn, AL at 11 a.m., September 10, 2020, which will also be live-streamed on the church's website under "live streaming". Graveside will follow at Memorial Park, Auburn. The family invites friends and extended family to visit and pay respects from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the same day (9/10/20) at Elizabeth's home, where she loved to entertain. This will be outside, with COVID protocols and light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests: https:\\eagleranch.org or https:\\preventblindness.org.
