Ernestine Chappell Williams was born on March 16, 1936 to Ernest and Bernice Chappell of the Beauregard community. Ms. Williams passed from this life to the next on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Canterbury Health Facility in Phenix City, Alabama. Many may remember Ernestine as a long-time employee of Ampex from which she retired. Ms. Williams was predeceased by her parents and her only child, Ricky Williams. Ernestine is survived by her sister, Bobbie Smallwood; her brother, Ernie Chappell; numerous nieces and nephews; two faithful and devoted friends, Jeanette Herndon and Margaret Rogers; and her brothers and sisters in Christ from Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. Graveside services for Ms. Williams are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, July 16 at Pierce Chapel UMC cemetery for family and close friends. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crermatory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Williams, Ernestine Chappell
To plant a tree in memory of Ernestine Chappell Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.