Williams, Michael Kent

January 20, 1937 - August 6, 2020 Michael Kent Williams of Auburn, Alabama was born in Yakima, Washington on January 20, 1937 to the late Lloyd W. Williams and Harriet M. Williams. Michael proudly served in the United States Army leaving with the rank of Captain and had a successful career working as a Pharmaceutical Salesman. He was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather always focusing on his family. Michael was preceded in death his wife of 60 years, Geraldine V. Williams. He is survived by his sons, Michael B. Senior (Amy), Bruce K. (Michelle), and Bradford. L; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Melissa, Michael, Chelsea Maine, Nathan, and Kathryn. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with Reverend Msgr. Michael L. Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your local hospice facility.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.