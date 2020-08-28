Williams, Ms. Lelar Mae

April 17, 1942 - August 25, 2020 Ms. Lelar Mae Williams, 78, of LaFayette died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at LaFayette Extended Care, LaFayette. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 12:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Vincent T. Ellison, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm (CST). to 6:00 pm (CST). Ms. Williams is survived by one sister: Joann (Charlie) Ross, LaFayette; special sister-in-law, Odie Jeanette Williams, Miami, FL; special niece: Shuna R. Floyd, LaFayette; a devoted neighbor: Tracy "Toot" Thomas of LaFayette, special friends: Richard Ford, Sr., Camp Hill and Robert James, Birmingham and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
