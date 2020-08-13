You have permission to edit this article.
Wilson, Susie Mae
Graveside service for Susie Wilson, of Opelika, AL, formerly Tuskegee, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Ashdale Cemetery, Ashdale Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Ms. Wilson, who passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Arbor Springs Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, AL, was born in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: three daughters, Macie Sanders (Gary) Woods of Auburn, AL, Deborah (Ricky) Jackson and Seprena (Eric) Dowdell both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Katie Mayfield of Houston, TX; two brothers, Herbert Wilson and Warren (Evora) Wilson both of Detroit, MI; sister-in-law, Frankie Wilson of Montgomery, AL; seven grandchildren, Marilyn (Corii) Walker of Fairburn, GA, Audrey (Ryan) Johnson of Auburn, AL, Eric Dowdell of Orlando, FL, Austin Jackson of Opelika, AL, Laureina Land of Detroit, MI, Savius Land of El Cajon, CA and Rayette Randle of Cincinnati, OH; ten great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

