Wilson, Tracey Bordeaux

April 19, 1970 - September 1, 2020 Tracey Bordeaux Wilson was born on April 19, 1970 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on September 1, 2020. She was 50 years old. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Bordeaux; sister, Tiffany Dale Bordeaux; grandparents, Hugh Eastridge and Ellifair Eastridge, Vestal Bordeaux and Melba Bordeaux. She is survived by her husband, Brent Wilson; children, Randi Beasley, Riley Wilson, and Lane Wilson; granddaughter, Everley Grace Nelson; mother, Elaine Eastridge Manley, and her second father Mike Manley; mother-in-law, Faye Smith (Russ); step-sisters, Jennifer Day, Lisa Manley; step-brother, Shane Manley; half sister, Amy Maldonado. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church West Campus at 11:00 am with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Providence Baptist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.