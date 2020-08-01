Wood, III, James F.

March 6, 1949 - July 29, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James F. Wood III, traded his Superman cape for his Angel wings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 pm with a memorial service following at 3:00 pm. Daddy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Jean Wood, II. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sheri, his loving daughters Hope Daniell (Todd) and Shelley Harlow (Brad), and the apple of his eye, his only granddaughter, Maddie and a host of aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind several special friends who have supported and prayed for him every step of the way throughout his battle. James enjoyed spending time with his friends. Whether they were golfing, fishing, going out to eat, or just sitting around telling stories, those were cherished moments for him. He loved his Sunday school class at First Baptist Church. The bond he had with the men in that class was so special to him. Daddy also loved to be with his family. He would often cook or throw something on the grill that he knew we couldn't turn down just so he could lure us over to spend a little extra time with him. James was born on March 6, 1949 and grew up in Troy, Alabama. He graduated from Charles Henderson High School in 1967. He continued his education at Troy State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in business with a double major in marketing and finance. Daddy put these degrees to use when he held several different jobs, but his most favorite began in 1981 when he went to work for Auburn University. He served the university for almost thirty-one years when he retired as the Assistant Director of Student Financial Services in 2012. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to Spencer Cancer Center, c/o EAMC Foundation, 407 W Thomason Circle, Opelika, AL 36801.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.