Wright, Linda Florence

December 31, 1942 - July 28, 2020 Ms. Linda Florence Wright, 76, of Opelika passed away July 28th at EAMC. Funeral arrangements will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 31st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Ms. Florence is preceded in death by her sister Jan Martin. She is survived by her children: Jimmy Wright, Jenny Scott (David); grandchildren: Emily Wright, Mauri Scott (Justin Taylor); sister Sue Fitzgerald (Jerry); niece: Jill Barlow (Tony); nephew: Scooter Fitzgerald. Ms. Wright was a member of Central Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Morning Side Assisted Living.
