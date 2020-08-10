Wyman, Richard A.

November 7, 1947 - August 5, 2020 Richard A. Wyman (Retired US Air Force Major), 72, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. Friends and loved ones are invited to attend visitation on Monday, August 10th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. Private family services will be officiated by Pastor Brandon Isbell at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Richard was born on November 7, 1947, in Nashua, New Hampshire. He moved to Peoria, Illinois as a very young child. Then as a teenager, he moved with his family to Ft. Pierce, Florida, where he graduated from Stewart High School, met his future wife, Laurie, and joined the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Richard served his country for more than 20 years and retired in November of 1987. He and his immediate family called many cities and countries home as they traveled extensively with the US Air Force. After he retired from service, he moved from Charlotte, North Carolina in 1994 to settle in Dadeville, Alabama. Major Wyman received many awards and medals while in service to his country including: The Meritorious Service Medal w/oak leaf cluster. Air Force Commendation Medal w/oak leaf cluster. Vietnam Service Medal w/4 bronze stars. Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ palm. Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Richard was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim Wyman. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laurie of Dadeville, Alabama, his son Jeff and wife Wendy and their children Aaron, Mason, Dylan, and Brandon of Rock Hill, SC, his son Tim and wife Becky Wyman and Tim's children Bethany, Sam, Ethan, and Phillip of Auburn, AL, 2 Great Grand Children Emma and Chloe, and his son Craig and wife Micki and their children Ashton and Jessie of Iowa Park, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Legion. This would please Richard very much.
