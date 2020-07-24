Yates, Robert

Robert Yates of Opelika, Alabama was born in Orlando, Florida on March 29, 1964 and passed at Baptist Health on July 22, 2020. He was 56 years old. Robert liked drag racing and Shooting Pool. He enjoyed building and repairing pool sticks. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Yates. He is survived by his mother, Rosie Yates; brothers, Alan Yates (Kimberly), Daniel Yates, David Yates, and Paul Yates (Brandy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Due to the health concerns of Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Judes or Breast Cancer Awareness (BreastCancer.org) (St.Judes.org)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.