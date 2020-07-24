Yates, Robert
Robert Yates of Opelika, Alabama was born in Orlando, Florida on March 29, 1964 and passed at Baptist Health on July 22, 2020. He was 56 years old. Robert liked drag racing and Shooting Pool. He enjoyed building and repairing pool sticks. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Yates. He is survived by his mother, Rosie Yates; brothers, Alan Yates (Kimberly), Daniel Yates, David Yates, and Paul Yates (Brandy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Due to the health concerns of Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Judes or Breast Cancer Awareness (BreastCancer.org) (St.Judes.org)

