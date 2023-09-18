Here it is! Renovated home under $200k and less than 2 miles to Toomer's Corner! This thoughtfully remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom oasis expected to be complete in October. The back yard is enormous, and will make for a great entertaining space! $1,000 lender credit when using Kason Howell with Emortgage Capital.
2 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A picket fence, and brick walkway to the wide front porch welcome you this lovely home from a bygone era. Freestanding fireplaces between the …
118 Years old. You’ll love the grand porch. It is deep and wide enough for gatherings. The grounds are gently terraced providing two additiona…
Fantastic opportunity! This spacious one level ranch home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. The kitchen/breakfast area has hardwood floors with b…
Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered …
You will not find another home like this in Auburn, AL! This custom home was designed to make the most of outdoor living with a unique courtya…