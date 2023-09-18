There’s a new corner in town! Introducing The Villas at Dawson's Corner, Auburn’s active adult enclave. Discover the Carlyle floorplan, with exquisite high end finishes. Featuring 2 beds and 2 baths!. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Indulge in the luxurious primary suite with a spa-like ensuite. The secondary bedroom is also a wonderful size boasting a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Guests will also be able to access the en-suite off of the hallway for easy access while entertaining. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered patio or deck with a park view. Amenities include a community clubhouse, pool with cabanas, grill station & patio area, outdoor fireplace, mail kiosk, pickleball courts, dog park, community garden, firepit and gated entrance.
2 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $409,900
