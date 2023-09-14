Welcome to this promising investment opportunity with this 2-bed, 1.5-bath home on 3 acres. While the property requires some cosmetic TLC, and minor roof repair, the fundamentals are strong. However, the list of improvements is equally enticing - all new electrical wiring, floorboards, drywall, new HVAC system, new windows, new door and the exterior has fresh wood siding. Outside, a wrap-around patio invites outdoor enjoyment, and a wood-burning fireplace adds both charm and warmth. This property's desirable features, coupled with strategic enhancements, present a rare chance to capitalize on a real estate opportunity. Seize the potential and turn this diamond in the rough into a polished gem. Don't miss out