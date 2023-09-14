Such a cute home. HOUSE IS "MOVE IN READY" Fireplaces boarded up and not functional. If you're looking for a super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, being sold at a great price, large lot, look no further. This is it. Located close to Hwy 431. Survey attached, buyer(s) should have a survey to verify property lines. Seller nor listing agent warrants any information regarding property lines or other information. Buyer MUST do their "Due Diligence" School system should be verified by buyer! HOUSE BEING SOLD "AS IS". Seller shall not provide a termite inspection or letter, but buyer can have one done at buyer(s) expense. House updated with fresh paint, replaced rotten boards on house, painted kitchen. NEW ROOF IN 2020 PER SELLER