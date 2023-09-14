A picket fence, and brick walkway to the wide front porch welcome you this lovely home from a bygone era. Freestanding fireplaces between the living room and dining room, wide hallway, and tall ceilings are a few of the features that make this home special. There is a breakfast area in the updated kitchen, which has a door to the back deck. The bathroom has a separate vanity area with bright lights. Vinyl siding and a metal roof simplify maintenance. The large yard has hydrangeas, gardenias, crepe myrtle, boxwood, underground pet containment system fencing, storage building and room for a garden. Convenient to both Auburn University and Tuskegee University, this home is within walking distance of shopping, restaurant, post office, churches, and school in the charming small town of Notasulga, a few minutes away from Auburn. Property sold as-is, appliances any other items conveyed to be sold as-is.
2 Bedroom Home in NOTASULGA - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You will not find another home like this in Auburn, AL! This custom home was designed to make the most of outdoor living with a unique courtya…
Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered …
Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal wit…
Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered …
How does an 11 acre estate in the Auburn city limits 10 minutes from campus sound? How about top of the line fully custom build by Michael Sch…