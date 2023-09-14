A picket fence, and brick walkway to the wide front porch welcome you this lovely home from a bygone era. Freestanding fireplaces between the living room and dining room, wide hallway, and tall ceilings are a few of the features that make this home special. There is a breakfast area in the updated kitchen, which has a door to the back deck. The bathroom has a separate vanity area with bright lights. Vinyl siding and a metal roof simplify maintenance. The large yard has hydrangeas, gardenias, crepe myrtle, boxwood, underground pet containment system fencing, storage building and room for a garden. Convenient to both Auburn University and Tuskegee University, this home is within walking distance of shopping, restaurant, post office, churches, and school in the charming small town of Notasulga, a few minutes away from Auburn. Property sold as-is, appliances any other items conveyed to be sold as-is.