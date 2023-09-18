Welcome to the inviting Meadowbrook Townhomes in the heart of Auburn! This spacious 1,602 square foot residence boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 well-appointed bathrooms. As you enter, notice the the freshly painted walls and discover the bright and airy living area with a welcoming dining room, and kitchen. Off the kitchen, you'll find a convenient half bathroom and a cozy covered back porch, the perfect spot to savor a morning coffee or get lost in a good book. Venture upstairs to the top level, notice the NEW CARPET in the bedrooms, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. All that's missing in this delightful townhome is YOU. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make it your own!