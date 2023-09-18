Come join your neighbors in beautiful Mimms Trail! With expected completion September 2023, the Ashford 3 BR/2BA design on lot 490 boasts an open floor plan for those desiring single-level living. The kitchen has a large island counter top and plentiful cabinet storage. Master BA has separate vanity sinks. Three-side brick exterior with crown molding available in living area. Located less than 2 miles from I85 and less than 1 mile from Chewacla State Park. Mimms Trail has A+ amenities including community pond, garden, spacious swimming pool, sidewalks with street lamps and abundant green space. Our designers have carefully selected options so please contact listing agent for home's progress and potential personal design.
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $394,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A picket fence, and brick walkway to the wide front porch welcome you this lovely home from a bygone era. Freestanding fireplaces between the …
118 Years old. You’ll love the grand porch. It is deep and wide enough for gatherings. The grounds are gently terraced providing two additiona…
Fantastic opportunity! This spacious one level ranch home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. The kitchen/breakfast area has hardwood floors with b…
Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered …
You will not find another home like this in Auburn, AL! This custom home was designed to make the most of outdoor living with a unique courtya…