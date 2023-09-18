There's a new corner in town! Introducing The Villas at Dawson's Corner, Auburn, Alabama's newest active adult residences. The Arlington floorplan, is a thoughtfully crafted 3 bed, 3 bath villa that offers unparalleled attention to detail & luxurious living. The open-concept layout connects the living room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen, ideal for entertaining or quality time. Retreat to the generous primary suite, boasting a spa-like ensuite & ample closet space. Bedroom 2 is also on the main floor and features a walk-in closet & en-suite. Visiting guests can also have easy access to the full bathroom through a door off the hallway. Upstairs, you will find an additional bedroom with a walk-in closet & a full bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered patio or deck with a natural wooded view. Amenities include a community clubhouse, pool with cabanas, grill station & patio area, outdoor fireplace, mail kiosk, pickleball courts, dog park, community garden, firepit & gated entrance.