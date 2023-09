This nice brick home would make a great starter home or investment! Home's yard is fully fenced in. with a large backyard for all the outdoor things you like. The three bedrooms have the original wood floors. Home is being sold as-is.ALL OFFERS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY THE BUYERS AGENT VIA OFFERSUBMISSION.COM, ID# 1757455. NO PAPERWORK REQUIRED UNTIL TERMS ACCEPTED. BUYER PAYS $300 FEE AT CLOSING.