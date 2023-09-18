Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesites subdivision with ALL one-level ALL brick homes. Lot 36 the Springfield (C) has a large kitchen, open to breakfast area and Great room and separate dining room; approx .69 acres, plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Seller offering $5000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender, and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Builder reserves the right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing, and designs without prior notice. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Final price locked at sheetrock. Estimated completion 5-6 months from construction commencement