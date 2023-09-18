**up to $16,000 in closing costs assistance with the use of an approved Lender** The Austin plan built by DRB Homes. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main level. The kitchen includes a large island, painted cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances package including a side by side refrigerator, pantry and large breakfast area. Upstairs you will find the primary suite with two large closets, primary bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity with quartz countertop. There are 2 additional bedrooms as well as a large loft area. Gutters, window screens , 2" faux wood blinds, and 10 year RWC warranty are also included with this home. The HOA fee covers lawn care, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance, and termite control!