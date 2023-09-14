Looking for an ideal opportunity for building your dream home or investment property? 1175 County Road 502, Valley, AL might fit the bill. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home is nestled on a generous 0.46-acre lot. Built in 2002, it provides an excellent opportunity for buyers or investors looking to put their personal touch on a home, since it requires repair and renovation. Due to its current condition, it will not qualify for an FHA loan. Cash or renovation loan based offers only.