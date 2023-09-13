Nestled within the prestigious Asheton Lakes subdivision, 2299 Oxford Ct is a captivating residence offering an unparalleled living experience. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with 3 beds on main & over 4,000 square feet of meticulously crafted space, this home exemplifies luxury living. The open floorplan seamlessly connects the kitchen, living space and breakfast nook. The kitchen features a large island, extended backsplash going up to the ceiling & ceiling height cabinets! The living room also boasts coffered ceilings with a statement charcoal colored ceiling that is also found in the formal dining room. Modern design meets luxury finishes in the master bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a cathedral style ceiling with wood beams & the closet is also an above ground storm shelter/safe room. The laundry room features cabinets, granite countertops and a sink. An outdoor kitchen under a pergola showcases a built-in grill and a smoker attached to an island that has room for barstools,