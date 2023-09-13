Welcome to 413 Moores Mill Rd, a stunning residence in the heart of Auburn! This Hooper Homes custom-built home combines luxury, comfort, & convenience to offer an exceptional living experience like nothing Auburn has seen before. Off the corner of Moores Mill and Samford, step inside to discover a meticulously designed interior boasting over 5,000 square feet of spacious living. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with an incredible kitchen featuring a 36” gas range, integrated refrigerator, custom cabinetry, high end appliances, an island for additional seating & large walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room. There is also a bedroom with an en-suite on the main floor. On the second floor you will retreat to the primary suite, complete with a spa-like ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are also 2 bedrooms, a jack-n-jill style bathroom on the 2 nd floor plus plenty of storage & a den/office area as well as the incredible laundry room.