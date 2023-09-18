Ready for a rewarding, inviting, peaceful and charming home situated on a corner lot in Woodland Park Phase II. Beyond a functional entryway space, the home flows into an open-concept living and dining room area with a stacked stoned fireplace in the great room. The spacious kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The owner's retreat has dual vanities, jetted tub and a large walk-in closet. Other features include a security system, hardwood flooring, tile in the wet areas, carpet in the bedrooms and an irrigation system. Located right off the living area is a covered screened porch with fans overlooking the beautiful landscaped backyard with a fire pit where you can relax morning and night. So bring your coffee and make this house your home!