This exquisite property boasts 4,300 SF of main living space with a 1,000 SF walk-out basement, complemented by a charming guest house. Set on 4.25 acres of pristine landscape, the allure of privacy and nature unfolds. Indulge in the serenity of a shared pond adorned with a gazebo and fountain, providing the perfect setting for relaxation. This enchanting oasis is spring-fed and stocked with bass, inviting leisurely afternoons of fishing and unwinding. The home itself is a masterpiece, featuring very large rooms. Embracethis culinary artistry kitchen with a commercial gas stove with flat-top griddle and butcher block island. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The centerpiece of the living space is a custom floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, radiating warmth and sophistication. This custom home was built with love for family and friends to enjoy. As you wind down Bonny Glen to your new secluded dream home you might pinch yourself - welcome to your own little slice of heaven!