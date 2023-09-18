MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home sitting on just over an acre in the Villages at Beauregard. With plenty of space, the home offers two living rooms and an open-concept flow into the kitchen. The primary bedroom is just off of the second living room and includes an en-suite bath with a large garden tub. The other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home with a shared bathroom with double vanities. This home has been completely updated and boasts new flooring and paint throughout and is ready for its new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in BEAUREGARD - $179,900
