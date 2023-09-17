118 Years old. You’ll love the grand porch. It is deep and wide enough for gatherings. The grounds are gently terraced providing two additional plateaus that each have room for a pool or soccer field. The large brick patio is great for entertaining. Through the front entrance is an open living room with a wall of windows providing amazing light. Behind the living room is a den with fireplace for a cozier setting. The kitchen is elegant and functional with a custom-made gas stove that has 6 burners, a griddle and double ovens. You will have a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and enormous amount of counter and cabinet space. From the kitchen is a breakfast/keeping room that leads to a big dining room with sliding doors to the living room. The sun room provides a warm and inviting atmosphere. The stairs can be accessed from the hall or living room. There is a landing area with windows that serves well as a small den or office. Upstairs are large bedrooms and modern baths. The roof is new!