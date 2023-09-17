Step into a masterpiece foyer in this 1875 Victorian Painted Lady. 300 North 8th St. boasts noted architectural features such as stained glass windows, portiere rod, intricate mantle pieces and fireplaces in every room, a wrap around front porch, pocket doors, and a Juilette balcony. In its prime location of only 3 blocks to downtown Opelika, the home is featured on the Victorian Front Porch Tour at Christmas time and has a generous front yard and fenced in back yard with mature trees. Downstairs flows nicely with a formal parlor, elegant drawing room, and large dining room. The kitchen enjoys a breakfast nook, keeping room, and mint conditioned cabinets with an intricate back porch and entrance. Each bedroom has ample natural light due to their expansive and handsome windows. Beautiful original hard wood floors and plantation shutters are throughout the house and are in excellent condition.The home will need some exterior and interior work.