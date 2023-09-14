This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, screened front porch, and 1 car carport located on a 1 acre lot. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION which expires 6/23/2024. Property must be on the market 5 days before offers are entertained. Desired EMD amounts are 10% for cash and 1% for financed offers. BUYERS AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 PLUS SALES TAX OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER. All initial offers must be submitted via propoffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. Please verify the school district if this is important to you.