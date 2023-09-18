This immaculate home built in 2017 is located in the heart of Smiths Station. With over 2600 sq ft, two fantastic, functional level of living area with 4 bed 3 bath. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area and great room which offers beautiful back yard views. Kitchen presents granite countertop, island and oversized pantry. Just off the kitchen is the spacious laundry room. The Master area features boundless space, walk in closet, oversized soaking tub, walk in shower and enclosed private toilet room. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms on main level and one bedroom with bath upstairs. The upstairs also present bonus/entertainment room. Backyard has a covered patio and fully fenced in. Convenient drive to Fort Moore.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $339,000
