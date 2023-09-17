Welcome home to this spacious ranch style home located just around the corner from Fairfax Elementary School. Along with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, you'll have plenty of storage with the large powered workshop and additional storage building! Adorable enclosed front door and also a deck off of the back perfect for entertaining. Covered detached carport. New roof in 2020 and HVAC has been recently serviced. Just over 1900 sq ft of living space. Sellers are very motivated! Home qualifies for USDA 100% financing.
4 Bedroom Home in VALLEY - $160,000
