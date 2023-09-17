Fantastic opportunity! This spacious one level ranch home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. The kitchen/breakfast area has hardwood floors with built in shelving and extra storage space and is open to the adjoining den/keeping room area making it perfect for gathering with family and friends. The living and dining room areas have hardwood floors and and open an airy feeling from the abundance of natural light. All four bedrooms are amply sized and the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. The fenced in backyard is large and open with a covered back deck, pole barn and tool shed. This home also includes a detached workshop with office! Great Location with easy access to I85, Opelika/Auburn, Lagrange and KIA! Call the Powell Real Estate Team today to schedule your private tour and agents please see private remarks for more details.