Looking for some privacy? You have found it. Home has to be finished. Property is SOLD AS IS. Original home was torn down to the rafters and remodeled with added additions. Home is 2 story with Primary bedroom on the main with an additional bedroom, kitchen, laundry, living room, large entry foyer, double garage down stairs, upstairs features kitchenette, living area, 1 bath, 2 bedrooms, and storage area. Property also has a 2 story man cave/she shed with power and 3 storage buildings. Seller updated the driveway to a circular drive with additional cement. All of this situated on approx. 2 acres.