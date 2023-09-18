BC Stone Homes is proud to introduce its newest community -- Cash Farms! This 19-lot estate-style community sits JUST outside the Auburn City limits and only 6 minutes to downtown Waverly, with lot sizes ranging from 3.1 - 35.95 acres. Meet the Davenport! With 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom on the second level, you're sure to find room for everyone. It has a formal dining room as well as a breakfast room. On the second level you'll find an office. The great room has a vaulted ceiling with beams, the dining room has a coffered ceiling with beams and the master bedroom has a tray ceiling -- SO MANY DETAILS. This home will sit approximately 150' off the road and will have views of the pond on the neighboring lot. If you're looking for Country living with City amenities, look no further than Cash Farms. $15K towards closing costs or upgrades when you use a preferred lender!