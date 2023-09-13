Beautiful custom home WITHIN the Auburn City loop, close to Auburn University, Shopping and Restaurants. This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home offers LOTS of upgrades including custom shelving and high end Bertazzoni appliances in kitchen, plantation shutters, fenced-in back yard with automatic gate and keypad, bonus room with built-in desk, heated floors, curbless shower, free standing tub, towel warmer in master bath, and built-in bunk beds in upstairs bedroom. Home has also been wired for surround sound, audio and visual. Association fees cover professional landscape maintenance, routine lawncare, nutrient treatment, and mosquito/flea/tick prevention for all homes and common areas in Annalue Ridge.