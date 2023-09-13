This magnificent 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath with 3 car garage is located on the golf course in Moore's MILL GOLF CLUB. The backyard boasts of beautiful spaces to enjoy the outdoors. Gameday in this tranquil setting will be amazing. Upon entering the front door you are greeted by a grand entrance with a beautiful study to the right and a large formal dining room to the left. The family room features high ceilings with a gas burning fireplace as well as a perfect space for a grand piano or sitting area overlooking the golf course. The spacious primary bedroom is on the main floor and also has a beautiful view of a terrace that overlooks the golf course. This is a MUST SEE!Many more amazing features...