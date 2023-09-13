Long awaited Southbranch is Dilworth Residential newest community! An enclave of only 3 home sites create a rare opportunity for privacy in a Town & Country setting! This Sought after location offers a 6.24 acre serene setting and Charming Proposed 5 BR, 5.5 BA Home by Frusterio Design! Convenience is also key as it is just minutes from the Heart of Auburn, I85 & Tiger Town! The French Country Ayla Home Plan features Gourmet Kitchen w/ large Breakfast Bar, SS Appl, walk-in pantry & cozy breakfast rm that opens to the covered porch & fireplace. Located on the main level is the Primary Suite & offers a spa-like retreat w/ a freestanding soak-in tub & separate walk-in shower. En Suite Bedroom 2 is also on the main level. En Suite Bedroom 3 & 4 & 5 are on level 2 plus a spacious bonus room.The home plan is complete w/Office, Scullery, Service Foyer & 4 car garage! This residence will provide regal entertainment spaces, luxury amenities along w/lush landscaping & exceptional outdoor living!