Located in desirable Cotswold Community, 4 Sided brick, 4170 sq 5BR/3.5BA. Over-sized MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN w/sitting area, Posh Master Bathroom with double vanities, and Garden soaking tub. ALL Hardwood Floors on the 1st Floor, Coffered Ceilings in Dining Room. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Granite Counters, Walk-in Pantry. Laundry room w/spacious overhead cabinets and upgraded sink. Upstairs 4 Additional Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. $5000 paint allowance with acceptable offer.