Welcome to this stunning custom built home! You enter into a lovely foyer leading into the living room w/ 20+ ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, built in bookshelves & fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceilings, granite counter tops, island, eat-in bar, pot filler plus more! Off the kitchen is an eat in breakfast area and keeping room, which flows into the sunroom that has a wood burning fireplace & tongue & groove ceilings. The master suite is on the first floor with tray ceilings, his and her closets, & newly renovated master bath with separate vanities, soaking tub & walk in shower. Rounding off the first floor is your formal dining room, laundry room with cabinets for storage & bedroom 2 with en suite. Upstairs is bedrooms 3 & 4 with a jack-n-jill bath and bedroom 5 with en suite. Above the garage is a bonus room with a full bath. Large deck outside great for entertaining. SELLER TO OFFER $10K TOWARDS BUYERS PRE-PAIDS & CLOSING COSTS W/ ACCEPTABLE OFFER!