Historic home in the Geneva Historic District!! Two short blocks to the courthouse square & just minutes from Tigertown, HWY 280 & I-85 access! Zoned C-2 so can be used for residential or commercial purposes. 4 or 5 spacious bedrooms with 3.5 baths. Kitchen is huge with soaring ceilings and has updated cabinets, countertops & island. Great room with brass chandelier & fireplace, formal dining room or bedroom with built-ins and ornate fireplace - a total of 6 fireplaces with original mantles and tile surround throughout (should be considered ornamental)! Soaring ceilings, huge windows for lots of natural light, mostly original hardwood floors & gorgeous millwork throughout! So much potential here but needs some love!! Large, detached outbuilding in the rear for storage or could be used as a workshop. Large backyard has many possibilities! This would be a great candidate for a home renovation loan - customize to your style and needs and build it in the mortgage!! Call for more details