ONLY 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN AUBURN, this unique home effortlessly transitions from a former BNB, now a splendid primary residence, sits on an expansive 3.8-acre plot tucked away in a serene, private setting within the Waverly community, only 0.4 miles off Hwy 280. The main floor hosts a spacious dining room, a pine-floored great room with a stone fireplace, and a billiard room with natural slate floors. Extending the living space, a covered porch invites outdoor gatherings. On the second floor, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room with a rock fireplace offer a haven for guests. Ascending to the third floor reveals a generous master bedroom, complete with a sitting area, custom bath, and convenient laundry facilities. Each floor boasts its own entrance and deck, providing distinct viewpoints to appreciate the serene surroundings.
6 Bedroom Home in WAVERLY - $635,000
